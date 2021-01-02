75th meeting of Islamia University syndicate held

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The 75th meeting of the Syndicate of Islamia University Bahawalpur was held at Abbasia Campus under the chairmanship of Vice Chancellor IUB, Prof. Dr. Athar Mehboob.

The meeting discussed and approved the teaching, administrative and development issues.

The meeting approved development projects related to the development affairs of the university with far-reaching results. These include the establishment of the Central Diagnostic Laboratory, the Green Campus Project on Environmental Management, the Institute of Languages and Cultural Studies, the establishment of a world-class printing press for the University, and the establishment of the Directorate of Tourism and Sustainability for the sustainable promotion of tourism, Establishment of Directorate of IUB school System, Establishment of Faculty Training Center, Establishment of Enabling Center, Establishment of Career Counseling and Placement Center, Establishment of Directorate of Land Records, Establishment of Directorate of Fund raising and University Advancement, Office of Faculty Industrial Engagement Establishment of Institute of Culture and Heritage Center, Establishment of Sadiq Dost Executive Club, Establishment of Community Broadcasting (Radio and tv) Project.

The meeting also approved to activate Nawab Sir Sadiq Mohammad Khan Abbasi Fifth Chair.

The Department of Iqbaliat was also approved for the global promotion of Allama Iqbal's teachings. Similarly, steps were approved to activate Khwaja Ghulam Farid Chair. Eastern Medicine College Bahawalpur has been approved to be included in Islamia University Bahawalpur. In addition, to increase the number of scholarships for students, the Directorate of Financial Assistance for international recognition and international connections approved the establishment of International Linkages Directorate. The meeting also approved the appointment of Faculty Deans and Chairman Departments. Similarly, the service structure for laboratory, security and other supporting staff was also approved. The appointment of faculty members and officers was also approved as per the recommendations made by the previous selection boards. The decisions taken in the previous Academic Council were also approved. New Names for the University College of Nursing and the Institute of business Administration Sciences were also approved. Other administrative matters were also discussed in the meeting and the ongoing curriculum and development activities in the university and increase in the standard of teaching and research, extraordinary trend of admissions and popularity were also appreciated.