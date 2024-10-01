75th National Day of China celebrated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The vibrant atmosphere of Peshawar resonated with the spirit of friendship and collaboration as Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information, addressed distinguished guests at the 75th National Day celebrations of the People's Republic of China, organized by China Window here Tuesday.

Consul General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Peshawar Ali Banafshekha, senior politicians, artists, sportsmen and people from all walks of life were in attended the celebrations.

In his speech, Saif commended the efforts of Amjad Aziz Malik, Administrator of China Window, for establishing a center that fosters Pakistan-China relations.

He expressed deep appreciation for the center's role in strengthening ties between the two nations, highlighting its importance in Peshawar.

"Today, we are not just celebrating an event; we are honoring a deep-rooted friendship," Saif stated, emphasizing the historic bond that has flourished between the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and their Chinese counterparts.

He extended warm congratulations on behalf of the provincial government to Chinese Ambassador Jiang Ziadong, and people of the China.

Saif lauded China's remarkable progress since its founding in 1949, urging Pakistan to draw lessons from its development model.

"Our friendship with China is not just a diplomatic statement; it reflects the genuine emotions of our people," he remarked, reinforcing the sentiment that their relationship transcends mere politics.

Discussing the transformative impact of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Saif emphasized its potential to create economic opportunities for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He called for continued prioritization of the province in future phases of CPEC, particularly in agriculture and information technology, promising the provincial government's commitment to leveraging these opportunities for the benefit of the local populace.

In conclusion, Muhammad Ali Saif reiterated heartfelt congratulations to the people of China on their national day, expressing confidence that the friendship between the two nations would continue to flourish.

He also commended the China Window team for their efforts in fostering bilateral relations, promising continued support from the provincial government.

Later, Muhammad Ali Saif cut the cake on the eve of the 75th national day of the PR China.

Earlier in a significant address Ali Banafshekha Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Peshawar, emphasized the importance of regional cooperation and cultural ties between China, Iran, and Pakistan.

In his speech, Consul General Ali Banafshekha extended warm congratulations to the People's Republic of China on its 75th anniversary, describing China as a rising global economic power that has established beneficial relations with countries in the region.

“The People's Republic of China has emerged as an economic power, competing with the West, and through its non-colonial approach, it has fostered beneficial cooperation across the world's largest and most important continent," he remarked.

Highlighting Iran's commitment to regional partnerships, Ali Banafshekha stressed the importance of fostering strong ties between Iran, Pakistan, and China, particularly in the fields of economic and cultural cooperation.

He noted that these efforts are essential to promoting regional integration and ensuring the prosperity of all nations involved.

"Iran, as a close neighbor of Pakistan, has always sought to strengthen relations with both Pakistan and China to support the region's growth and stability," he stated.

The Consul General also expressed his gratitude to the management of China Window, led by Administrator Amjad Aziz Malik, for organizing the event and for their continuous efforts to enhance cultural relations between Pakistan and China.

"This center plays a vital role in fostering the bond between our nations," he added.

Ali Banafshekha condemned recent attacks by the Zionist regime on Palestine and Lebanon, mourning the loss of Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary General of Hezbollah. He called for unity and solidarity in supporting oppressed people across the region.

The event, hosted by China Window, was attended by dignitaries from various sectors, celebrating the long-standing friendship between China and its regional partners.

The event concluded with a shared commitment to deepening ties between the region’s nations, with a focus on mutual respect, economic development, and cultural exchange.