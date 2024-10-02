75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 02, 2024 | 06:15 PM

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) KASS Camp Kohistan on Wednesday witnessed a grand celebration marking the 75th National Day of the People's Republic of China.

The event was attended by the Deputy Commissioner Upper Kohistan, Tariq Ali Khan, as the guest of honor.

The ceremony featured a flag hoisting and guard of honour, symbolizing the deep-rooted friendship and strengthening relations between China and Pakistan.

While addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Khan lauded the enduring bond between the two nations, describing the Pakistan-China friendship as "higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans."

He emphasized that this relationship continues to grow stronger with time and has successfully endured various challenges.

The national anthems of both countries were played, followed by the official hoisting of the flags. Participants praised the longstanding friendship between the two countries and expressed their commitment to further strengthening these ties in the years to come.

The ceremony concluded with a guard of honour presented by military contingents from both nations, showcasing the unity and brotherhood between the people of China and Pakistan.

This event served as a testament to the unwavering solidarity between the two nations, highlighting the mutual respect and cooperation that has defined their relationship over the years.

