75th UN anniversary a stark reminder of unfulfilled promise to Kashmiri people: President

President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations is a stark reminder of unfulfilled promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for fulfilment of their right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations is a stark reminder of unfulfilled promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, for fulfilment of their right to self-determination.

The president, in his message on the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations observed on October 24 (Saturday), said all the UN bodies, including the Security Council, must press the Indian government to end atrocities in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), lift the continuing military siege, and remove restrictions on communication movement and peaceful assembly.

They should also press India to revoke new domicile rules designed to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, rescind unilateral and unlawful actions since August 5, 2019, establish a commission of inquiry to investigate human rights violations by the Indian forces, and implement the UNSC resolutions, he added.

The president said Pakistan joined the international community in marking the landmark 75th UN anniversary.

Born out of ashes of war and destruction, he said, the UN represented the triumph of global solidarity, goodwill and friendliness.

He said through the UN Charter, the founding fathers had committed themselves to work together for international peace and security, economic development, and human rights and human dignity.

"On this auspicious occasion, Pakistan reaffirmed its abiding commitment to multilateralism and the cardinal principles and purposes of the UN Charter which espouses respect for international law, territorial integrity of states, non-use or threat of use of force, and right of peoples to self-determination," he remarked.

The president said Pakistan was one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to the UN peacekeeping missions. Since 1960, over 200,000 Pakistan's brave soldiers had served in its 46 missions in 26 countries. Some 158 Pakistani peacekeepers had made the ultimate sacrifice in the cause of international peace and security, he added.

Moreover, he said Pakistan had also served on the UN Security Council (UNSC) seven times and presided over the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) five times.

"We have recently been elected to the UN Human Rights Council for the fifth time with an overwhelming majority by the UN General Assembly. It is a testimony of Pakistan's meaningful engagement with the three pillars of the United Nations - peace and security, development, and human rights," the president said.

He said the UN held the prime responsibility to help mitigate conflicts, save lives through humanitarian actions and uphold human rights and human dignity while encouraging pacific settlement of disputes.

President Alvi said despite increasing trend to pursue narrow national interests, the UN remained humanity's best hope for sustainable peace and meaningful cooperation.

The myriad of challenges ranging from global peace and security to sustainable development and changing climate, required collective action by all member states, he stated.

"In this endeavour, Pakistan stands ready to work hand-in-hand with the international community for promoting the work of the United Nations based on dialogue, diplomacy and cooperation to address existing and emerging challenges," the president concluded.