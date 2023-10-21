Open Menu

76 Alms Seekers Netted In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2023 | 11:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) In a major crackdown on professional beggars, teams of the Civil Defense Department arrested 76 beggars from different areas of Islamabad on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz memon.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Secretariat Aneel Saeed and Assistant Director Civil Defense, ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Saturday.

The beggars were arrested from different areas including G/11, F/8, G/8, H/9, H/8, I/8, I/9, I/10 and I/11.

The professional beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while the remaining children were sent to the Edhi Center.

The operation against beggars is going on under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

This operation is a commendable step by the authorities and will help in making Islamabad a beggar-free city. It is also a reminder to the public to be wary of professional beggars and not to give them alms.

