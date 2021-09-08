UrduPoint.com

76 % Citizens Express Satisfaction Over Govt.'s Strategy On Covid-19

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 11:56 PM

The latest survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan showed that some 76 percent Pakistanis were satisfied with the government's strategy of controlling Covid-19 pandemic

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :The latest survey conducted by Gallup Pakistan showed that some 76 percent Pakistanis were satisfied with the government's strategy of controlling Covid-19 pandemic.

A nationwide Gallup survey revealed that some 57 percent of the citizens had completely agreed that the government has tackled the covid pandemic in an excellent way, whereas 19 percent agreed somewhat with the government's controlling of the pandemic, while 7 percent somewhat disagreed.

And only 8 percent of citizens were completely disagreed about the government's controlling of the pandemic, while 7 percent did not know and the remaining 2 percent did not respond.

