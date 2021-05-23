UrduPoint.com
76 Coronavirus Patients Admitted In Isolation Wards: DC

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 23rd May 2021 | 12:01 AM

Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Saturday said that 76 coronavirus patients were admitted at isolation ward during the third wave of pandemic

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar on Saturday said that 76 coronavirus patients were admitted at isolation ward during the third wave of pandemic.

Out of them, he said that 25 coronavirus patients have expired while 33 have recovered.

He said that two coronavirus patients lost their lives during the last 24 hours while 18 patients are under treatment at Peoples Medical University Hospital.

Deputy Commissioner said that two critical patients are shifted on ventilators.

He said that vaccination against coronavirus is in progress in the District Shaheed Benazirabad and 24000 people have so far been vaccinated. He advised people up to the age of 30 years shall get vaccinated.

All educational institutions would remain closed till June 6, 2021, Deputy Commissioner said.

