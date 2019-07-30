76 development projects approved for Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) -:District development committee has approved 76 development projects worth Rs825 million for Multan.

While presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday, DC Amir Khatak approved various projects including 13 of highways,39 of local government, 17 of wasa, four from public health and three others.

On the occasion, ADC Finance & Planning division Tanveer Yazdan, deputy director development Malik Ghulam Farid, MD Wasa Rao Muhammad Qasim, Xen highway Ghulam Nabi and officers of national development program were also present.