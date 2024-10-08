Open Menu

76 Fake Candidates Held For Appearing In ETEA Test For Police Recruitment

Muhammad Irfan Published October 08, 2024 | 11:30 AM

76 fake candidates held for appearing in ETEA test for police recruitment

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on the identification of the concerned officials on Tuesday arrested at least 76 fake candidates in an attempt to appear in the education Evaluation Testing Agency (ETEA) test on behalf of others for recruitment in the police department.

According to the officials of ETEA, 31 such candidates were held in Lakki Marwat, 12 in Peshawar, 10 in Tank, and 12 in Kohistan, adding that legal action had been initiated against all fake candidates.

