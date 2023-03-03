UrduPoint.com

76 Kite Sellers, Flyers Arrested In Special Crackdown

Published March 03, 2023

76 kite sellers, flyers arrested in special crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer, Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani here continued a special crackdown against kite sellers and flyers and managed to net 76.

According to a police spokesman, all police stations of the district had been directed to accelerate ongoing operations against kite flying ban violators while special teams constituted to control kite flying under the supervision of senior police officers were conducting raids in different areas.

Police teams recovered 3200 kites and kite flying string rolls from the possession of arrested kite sellers and flyers, he said.

The spokesman informed that New Town police arrested a kite seller namely Jan Muhammad and recovered 2000 kites and kite flying string rolls from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Capt. ® Muhammad Amir Khan Niazi said that all available resources were being utilized to control kite flying.

He said, Police under the supervision of Senior Police Officers on Thursday night and Friday conducted raids in different areas and rounded up the kite flying ban violators.

Police had made a comprehensive security plan to maintain high vigilance in the city as well as to curb kite flying.

The spokesman further informed that divisional superintendents of Police had also directed the police teams to accelerate operations against kite sellers and flyers.

He said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against the kite flying ban violators and they were being sent behind the bars.

