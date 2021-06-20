76 more arrested in crackdown on profiteers

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration arrested 76 more shopkeepers during the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

The arrested shopkeepers were included 21 butchers, 16 milkmen and 39 others including fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers, grocers and other shopkeepers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the officers of district administration used to visit fruit and vegetable markets during wee hours and after supervision of bidding process issue official price list that was later implemented at open markets.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited bazaars in the areas of their jurisdiction and inspected the shops of butches, milkmen and others and collectively arrested 76 profiteers including butchers, milkmen and other shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood has directed administrative officers for consecutive checking of bazaars to keep check on the prices of essentials and no leniency with anyone in this regard.