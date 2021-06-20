UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

76 More Arrested In Crackdown On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 07:10 PM

76 more arrested in crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The district administration arrested 76 more shopkeepers during the ongoing crackdown on profiteers across the provincial metropolis on Sunday.

The arrested shopkeepers were included 21 butchers, 16 milkmen and 39 others including fruit & vegetable vendours, bakers, grocers and other shopkeepers.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), the officers of district administration used to visit fruit and vegetable markets during wee hours and after supervision of bidding process issue official price list that was later implemented at open markets.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited bazaars in the areas of their jurisdiction and inspected the shops of butches, milkmen and others and collectively arrested 76 profiteers including butchers, milkmen and other shopkeepers.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Mahmood has directed administrative officers for consecutive checking of bazaars to keep check on the prices of essentials and no leniency with anyone in this regard.

Related Topics

Visit Price Sunday Market

Recent Stories

Sharjah is committed to supporting refugees: Sulta ..

16 minutes ago

31,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

SEWA, SSSD launch humanitarian initiative

2 hours ago

New video series highlights Expo 2020 Dubai’s in ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Department of Energy launches Wastewater ..

3 hours ago

DEWA increases desalinated water production to 490 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.