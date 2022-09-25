76 more dengue patients arrive in 24 hours, Rwp tally reach 1,810

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 76 more people were infected with the deadly dengue virus in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,810.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Sunday said that, among the new cases, 47 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 13 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, six from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, three from Chaklala Cantonment, two from Potohar rural and one from Kahutta and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 230 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 102 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH),67 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 61 to the Holy Family Hospital. He further updated that out of the total admitted patients, 152 were confirmed cases, with 121 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH and HFH each.

While giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration had registered 2,146 FIRs, issued Challanas to 7,077, notices to 9,094, sealed 544 premises and a fine of Rs 5,448,916 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to date.

The health officer added prevailing weather had increased the threat of mosquito breeding, and September and October were crucial for dengue spread.

He urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water./395