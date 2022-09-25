UrduPoint.com

76 More Dengue Patients Arrive In 24 Hours, Rwp Tally Reach 1,810

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

76 more dengue patients arrive in 24 hours, Rwp tally reach 1,810

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 76 more people were infected with the deadly dengue virus in Rawalpindi during the last 24 hours, raising the tally of confirmed cases to 1,810.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood, Sunday said that, among the new cases, 47 patients had arrived from Potohar town urban area, 13 from Rawalpindi Cantonment, six from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, three from Chaklala Cantonment, two from Potohar rural and one from Kahutta and Gujjar Khan.

Dr Sajjad added that 230 patients were admitted to the city's allied hospitals, including 102 to the Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH),67 to the District Headquarters Hospital and 61 to the Holy Family Hospital. He further updated that out of the total admitted patients, 152 were confirmed cases, with 121 belonging to Rawalpindi.

The health officer informed that two patients were in a critical position at BBH and HFH each.

While giving details of the punitive actions, the health officer said that the district administration had registered 2,146 FIRs, issued Challanas to 7,077, notices to 9,094, sealed 544 premises and a fine of Rs 5,448,916 imposed on violations of SOPs in various areas of the district from January 1 to date.

The health officer added prevailing weather had increased the threat of mosquito breeding, and September and October were crucial for dengue spread.

He urged the residents to clean their water tanks and not leave any place wet with stagnant water./395

Related Topics

Weather Dengue Benazir Bhutto Water Fine Rawalpindi January September October Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th September 2022

5 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian ..

Russia's Lavrov Says US Became Party to Ukrainian Conflict by Choosing Targets t ..

13 hours ago
 Golf: French Open scores

Golf: French Open scores

13 hours ago
 Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Ove ..

Russia's Lavrov Bashes EU Boss for 'Arrogance' Over Italian Election Warning

13 hours ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.