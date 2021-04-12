76 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :About 76 new coronavirus patients were tested positive while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20397 in Balochistan on Monday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 687644 people were screened for the virus till April 12 out of which 76 more were reported positive.

As many as 19397 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 217 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in the province.