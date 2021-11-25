76 new corona cases reported in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said during the last 24 hours, 76 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a statement issued here, he said that 42 positive cases were reported in Lahore, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Multan, and three each in Sialkot, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The secretary said that so far the total number of cases had reached 442,724 and 424,604 patients fully recovered in the province, bringing the total number of active cases to 5,116 till date.

In recent 24 hours, 2 deaths have been reported in Punjab making total death toll to 13,004.

He added 14,290 tests were conducted making a total of 8,300,601 tests, in same time. The overall positive rate of Covid-19 in last 24 hours was recorded at 0.5 per cent in all the cities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 1.3 percent, 1.2 percent in Faisalabad, 0.8 percent in Rawalpindi, 0.7 percent in Multan and 0.3 percent in Gujranwala.

