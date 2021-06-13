76 persons complete vaccination in Sub-Jail Tank

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :The process to vaccinate the employees and prisoners of Sub-Jail Tank against coronavirus successfully completed on Sunday as a total of 76 persons have completed their vaccination procedure.

Superintendent Sub-Jail Tank Amjad Khan Mehsud said that with the support of District Health Department 24 employees and 52 prisoners have completed their corona vaccinations in three periods.

He said that on the directions of IG Prison and KP government all the employees and prisoners have been vaccinated successfully on time.