76 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 76 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 83,000 electricity units.

A fine totaling around Rs 1.3 million was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against six of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop, and meter screen wash.