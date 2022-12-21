UrduPoint.com

76 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 05:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 76 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.       MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 100,000 electricity units.

      A sum of over Rs two million fine was imposed on the pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

