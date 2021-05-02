UrduPoint.com
76 Profiteers Held, 32 Shops Sealed During April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :The district administration have arrested 76 profiteers and sealed 32 shops over profiteering and hoarding during the last month of April.

According to the performance data of price control magistrates issued by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad here on Sunday, the price control magistrates checked 5503 shops out of which 2151 found involved in selling commodities on high rates and other violations.

The officers got registered FIRs against 79 and arrested 76 of them while 32 shops and godowns were also sealed during the last month.

The price control magistrates also launch action against four hoarders and three others shopkeepers involved in adulteration.

The deputy commissioner office said that fine of over Rs 6.9 million was also imposed on the shopkeepers by price control magistrates during the last month.

