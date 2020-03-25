UrduPoint.com
76 Rickshaws Lock Over The Violation Of Section-144

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

76 Rickshaws lock over the violation of Section-144

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday locked 76 auto and ching chi Rickshaws in different police stations over the violation of Section-144 imposed in city.

According to police, on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh, the Secretary District Regional Transport Authority Farooq Haider Aziz paid visits at various roads of city and found that 76 Auto/ching chi Rickshaws have violated the section-144 on which these Rickshaws were locked in respective Police Stations.

On that occasion, Secretary Aziz said that a strict action would be taken against those who violate the Section 144 in district.

