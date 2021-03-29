76 shopkeepers arrested, 31 shops sealed over Covid-19 SOPs violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Monday arrested 76 shopkeepers and sealed 31 shops in crackdown on Coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Similarly, 146 individuals were also fined for not wearing face mask in Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and local transport.

District administration was making efforts for guaranteeing the implementation of the officially announced Covid-19 preventive SOPs and in this connection, the administrative officers visiting localities in their respective areas of jurisdiction and collectively arrested 76 shopkeepers and sealed 31 shops over violation of SOPs and not wearing safety masks.

146 individuals were also fined over not wearing safety masks in BRT Stations and local transport vehicles.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood has vowed that crackdown against SOPs violation would continue to ensure adherence to official SOPs in any circumstances.