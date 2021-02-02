76 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 76 shopkeepers and sealed 17 shops during a crackdown on profiteers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar Tuesday arrested 76 shopkeepers and sealed 17 shops during a crackdown on profiteers.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ali Asghar, the officers of the district administration checked as many as 586 shops and arrested several shopkeepers for profiteering and violation of coronavirus preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs).

FIRs were also registered against 52 shopkeepers.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed crackdown on the violators of coronavirus SOPs on daily basis to implement them in letter and spirit. Similarly, operation against profiteers and violators of the official price list is also being continued in the district.