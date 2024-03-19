76 Shopkeepers Arrested Over Profiteering
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:18 PM
District administration has arrested 76 shopkeepers and imposed fine of over Rs 1.4 million besides FIRs against 18 shopkeepers during the ongoing crackdown against profiteering across the district
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) District administration has arrested 76 shopkeepers and imposed fine of over Rs 1.4 million besides FIRs against 18 shopkeepers during the ongoing crackdown against profiteering across the district.
This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates regarding ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.
The DC said that strict action was being taken against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high prices during the holy month of Ramazan.
He said that price control magistrates have been directed to ensure stern action against profiteers and the shopkeepers over failure in displaying price lists on their shops.
The DC maintained that amendment was being made in controlled rates after comprehensive monitoring of the market rates adding that the price control magistrates have been directed to not only impose heavy fine on violators but also send them to jail.
He said that as per directives of the provincial government, crackdown would continue during the month of Ramazan under the vision to offer maximum relief to masses.
Recent Stories
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money
Crackdown against profiteers intensified
PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain
SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts
Two women killed in separate accidents
Young man shot dead in target killing
UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff4 minutes ago
-
Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana4 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money9 minutes ago
-
Crackdown against profiteers intensified9 minutes ago
-
Two women killed in separate accidents9 minutes ago
-
Young man shot dead in target killing15 minutes ago
-
2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln15 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison15 minutes ago
-
Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop15 minutes ago
-
Pakistan: The land of dates29 minutes ago
-
Two proclaimed offenders held3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal greets all communities celebrating Nowruz3 minutes ago