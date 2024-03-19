76 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) District administration has arrested 76 shopkeepers and imposed fine of over Rs 1.4 million besides FIRs against 18 shopkeepers during the ongoing crackdown against profiteering across the district.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Rizwan Qadeer while presiding over a meeting to review performance of price control magistrates regarding ongoing crackdown here on Tuesday.

The DC said that strict action was being taken against shopkeepers involved in selling commodities on high prices during the holy month of Ramazan.

He said that price control magistrates have been directed to ensure stern action against profiteers and the shopkeepers over failure in displaying price lists on their shops.

The DC maintained that amendment was being made in controlled rates after comprehensive monitoring of the market rates adding that the price control magistrates have been directed to not only impose heavy fine on violators but also send them to jail.

He said that as per directives of the provincial government, crackdown would continue during the month of Ramazan under the vision to offer maximum relief to masses.