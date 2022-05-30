UrduPoint.com

76 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 30, 2022

Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs185,500 on 76 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs185,500 on 76 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Monday that price controlmagistrates inspected 954 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 76 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.

