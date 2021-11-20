UrduPoint.com

76 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Sat 20th November 2021

76 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

The price control magistrates Saturday imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 76 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering across the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :

A spokesman for the administration said that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

They imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

