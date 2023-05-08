UrduPoint.com

76 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published May 08, 2023

76 shopkeepers fined over profiteering in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Price Control Magistrates have imposed fines of Rs.89,000 on 76 shopkeepers in Faisalabad during past 24 hours on charge of profiteering and overcharging.

A spokesman of the city district government said here on Monday that the price Control Magistrates conducted surprise visits to various markets, eatery shops, hotels and restaurants in Faisalabad and found 76 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.89,000 was imposed on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

