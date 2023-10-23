Open Menu

76-year Ordeal – Kashmiris To Observe October 27 As Black Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) Kashmiris and their supporters the world over and on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) will observe October 27 as black day – the day when Indian forces illegally landed in Srinagar in 1947, marking a chapter of occupation, subjugation and oppression for the innocent people.

Black Day is observed every year to protest against the Indian illegal occupation and remind the world community of its commitments regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that advocate Kashmiris’ right to plebiscite.

In Srinagar, posters have appeared in different localities wherein people have been asked to observe October 27 (Friday), as Black Day, Kashmir Media Service (KMS) reported.

The posters displayed by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Resistance Youth Forum Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Warseen-e-Shohda, Jammu and Kashmir Political Resistance Movement, Jammu Kashmir Democratic Movement, Jammu Kashmir Students Forum and others have described the 27th October 1947 as the darkest chapter in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.

The posters pasted on walls, buildings and electric polls said that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination as promised by the international community.

People have been appealed to become a wall against the Indian BJP-RSS government’s Hindutva agenda in Kashmir by marking October 27 as Black Day, adding India was changing education curriculum and dismissing Muslim employees to advance its Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

Social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, are also being utilized to record voices against the illegal occupation and for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Mushtaq Hussain Gilani while talking to APP said it was very unfortunate that Kashmir dispute was still unresolved despite agreed resolutions of UNSC.

He was of the view that India has let loose reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice and punish them for demanding right to self-determination, while on August 05, 2019 it revoked special status of Kashmir to pave for settler colonization.

“The criminal silence of world over the human rights violation, unilateral decision of August 05, 2019 and non-implementation of UN resolutions has been encouraging Indian to continue with its brutal policies,” Gilani remarked

In Muzaffarabad, under the auspices of the Shuhada Foundation Jammu and Kashmir, a massive protest rally will be taken out at Burhan Chowk to protest the illegal occupation. Prominent leaders of the movement are scheduled to address the participants, the foundation said in a statement.

Protest rallies, seminars, conferences are scheduled to be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn invasion in 1947 and revocation of territory’s special status on August 5, 2019.

It is pertinent to mention here that in a totally unprovoked move India landed its army in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, based on the so-called accession deal with Maharaja Hari Singh and occupied it against the will of its people.

Ever-since India has been committing gross human rights violations in the territory and since 1989 as many as 96,246 people were martyred in the territory. The nightmare that started on 27 October 1947 has not ended yet for people of Kashmir who are suffering every single day under the occupational forces.

Currently, India maintains around one million troops in Kashmir, making it the most militarized zone in the world.

