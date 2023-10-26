76 years of Illegal occupation: Kashmiris to observe Black Day on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Kashmiris and their supporters the world over and on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) will observe October 27 (Friday) as black day – the day when Indian forces illegally landed in Srinagar in 1947, marking a chapter of occupation, subjugation and oppression for the innocent people.

Black Day is observed every year to protest against the Indian illegal occupation and remind the world community of its commitments regarding the implementation of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that advocate Kashmiris’ right to plebiscite.

Call for the observance of Black Day and shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference.

The day will be marked by a complete shutdown by the people in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, reported Kashmir Media Service (KMS) adding protest marches, rallies and seminars will be held in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and all over the world to condemn the invasion of the territory by Indian Army on 27th October, 1947 as well as revocation of special status of occupied Kashmir by the Narendra Modi-led Hindutva Indian government on August 5, 2019.

The APHC jailed leaders, including APHC Chairman Massarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmed Shah and Nayeem Ahmed Khan, have called upon the Kashmiris to demonstrate to the world, tomorrow on Friday, that they would not rest till Jammu and Kashmir was to get freedom from Indian slavery.

APHC leaders, including Professor Abdul Ghani Butt, Muhammad Yousuf Naqash, Maulana Nisar Ahmed Nisar, Javaid Ahmed Mir, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Khateeb, Noor Muhammad and several Hurriyet parties, while urging people to follow APHC’s Friday call, have appealed to the world community to compel India to stop state terrorism and atrocities in IIOJK.

Meanwhile, posters have been pasted on walls, buildings and electric polls, saying that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till they achieve their right to self-determination as promised by the international community.

People have been appealed to become a wall against the Indian BJP-RSS government’s Hindutva agenda in Kashmir by marking October 27 as Black Day, adding India was changing education curriculum and dismissing Muslim employees to advance its Hindutva agenda in IIOJK.

Social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp, are also being utilized to record voices against the illegal occupation and for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Senior All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader, Mushtaq Hussain Gilani while talking to APP said it was very unfortunate that Kashmir dispute was still unresolved despite agreed resolutions of UNSC.

He was of the view that India has let loose reign of terror in occupied Kashmir to suppress the Kashmiris’ voice and punish them for demanding right to self-determination, while on August 05, 2019 it revoked special status of Kashmir to pave for settler colonization.

“The criminal silence of world over the human rights violation, unilateral decision of August 05, 2019 and non-implementation of UN resolutions has been encouraging Indian to continue with its brutal policies,” Gilani remarked

It is pertinent to mention here that in a totally unprovoked move India landed its army in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, based on the so-called accession deal with Maharaja Hari Singh and occupied it against the will of its people.

Ever-since India has been committing gross human rights violations in the territory and since 1989 as many as 96,246 people were martyred in the territory. The nightmare that started on 27 October 1947 has not ended yet for people of Kashmir who are suffering every single day under the occupational forces.

Currently, India maintains around one million troops in Kashmir, making it the most militarized zone in the world.