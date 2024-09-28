760 Dengue Cases Reported In Province So Far
Umer Jamshaid Published September 28, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) As many as 760 cases of dengue have been reported in the province so far among which 372 were active.
According to health department, 21 patients suffering from active dengue virus are under treatment in various hospitals.
The tally of dengue patients reported in 24 hours in 72 of which four are admitted in hospital. So far two deaths have been reported from dengue in the province while 388 patients have fully recovered.
Recent Stories
Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack
Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan
PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2024
Experts for innovative solutions to Pakistan’s water crisis
UHS declares MDCAT 2024 results: Two female students ace with 99.5% marks
PM Shehbaz urges immediate halt to Gaza atrocities in UN address
Govt committed to implement e-procurement system: Mujtaba
Got impressed by husband’s prayers for Junaid Jamshed, says Sana Khan
PM emphasizes to deepen Pakistan-US trade ties
Lt Gen Muhammad Ali appointed as Secretary defence
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five criminals arrested2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP writes letters to political parties to form UTFC to address the province’s problems2 minutes ago
-
Police hold flag march to ensure law & order3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal to address ''Karsaz Anniversary' meeting in Hyderabad on Oct 1812 minutes ago
-
Bill aiming welfare of journalists under discussion in KP assembly committee: Advisor22 minutes ago
-
Chairman PMYP held meeting with South Korean Envoy to enhance bilateral ties22 minutes ago
-
KIIR Chief thanks PM Shahbaz for raising Kashmir and Palestine issues in a befitting manner at UN22 minutes ago
-
BNP leader shot dead in Quetta22 minutes ago
-
12th meeting of Mansehra District Land Use Planning, Management Committee held43 minutes ago
-
Killer of four convicted1 hour ago
-
Sanitation Workers in KP got salary increases following protests1 hour ago
-
CM takes notice of rape during robbery in Faisalabad1 hour ago