760 dengue cases reported in province so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) As many as 760 cases of dengue have been reported in the province so far among which 372 were active.

According to health department, 21 patients suffering from active dengue virus are under treatment in various hospitals.

The tally of dengue patients reported in 24 hours in 72 of which four are admitted in hospital. So far two deaths have been reported from dengue in the province while 388 patients have fully recovered.