76000 Children To Be Immunized Against Polio In Tank

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A five-day anti-polio vaccination drive kicked off in district Tank on Thursday wherein as many as 76000 children under the age of five would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Commanding Officer 25 Sind Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan officially launched the vaccination drive by administering polio drops to the children at District Polio Control Room, DC Office Tank.

On the occasion, the Commanding Officer 25 Sind Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Sher Alam Khan said that foolproof security would be provided to polio teams during the immunization campaign, adding that Army, FC South and District Police have been deployed for the security of polio teams to avoid any untoward incident.

Speaking on the occasion District Health Officer (DHO) Tank Dr Ihsanullah Bhettani said that efforts would be made to ensure vaccination of all the target population adding that focus would be paid to refusal cases if any.

The event was also attended by ADC Abdul Mateen Qasuria, District Health Officer Tank Dr Ihsanullah Bhettani, DSP Headquarter Inam Gandapur, Polio officials. , Commanding Officer administered polio drops to the children and formally announced the polio campaign which started from 21 October.

