76000 Children To Be Immunized In Mirpur During Anti-polio Drive
Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) In Azad Jammu Kashmir 's lake district of Mirpur, at least 76000 children under 05 years of age will be administered the polio vaccine during the 05-day polio-eradication campaign, being commenced from May 26. It was officially stated.
The drive will continue until May 30, without any pause.
Mirpur Deputy Commissioner Ch. Yasir Riaz inaugurated the campaign here late Friday by inaugurating the campaign in this district. The DC administered polio-vaccine drops to the children under 5 years of age at the District Health Office.
Besides, SSP Mirpur AJK Khawar Ali Shaukat, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Mirpur Dr. Sardar Aamar Aziz, District Information Officer Javeid Malik, WHO Representative Dr. Iram, and ADHO Dr. Kousar also administered the polio vaccine drops at the inaugural ceremony largely attended by the parents with their under-5-year-old children.
Unveiling the breakup of the 5-day anti-Polio campaign, District Health Officer Dr. Fida Hussain told APP that in Mirpur district, over 431 mobile teams of paramedics in all 28 zones will visit door-to-door besides serving at the 41 fixed centers and the 14 transit points to administer the polio vaccine drops to under-5 children.
The DHO, Dr. Fida Hussain, further said that 38 monitoring officers have been deputed to monitor and supervise the campaign in 103 union councils under the direct supervision of two tehsil supervisors.
The DHO advised the parents to fully cooperate with the mobile teams of paramedics by getting their children administered with the polio vaccine by the mobile teams during the campaign.
It may be added that the state health authorities claimed that there had been no case of polio disease detected in any child in any part of Azad Jammu & Kashmir during the last 24 years.
APP/ahr/378
