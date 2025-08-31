760,000 Flood Victims Rescued: Azma Bokhari
August 31, 2025
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari has said that the provincial government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, is working round the clock on one of the largest rescue and relief operations in Punjab’s history as the province battles severe flooding.
In a statement issued on Sunday, she said that rescuing over 760,000 flood victims in a timely manner is a remarkable achievement. She added that the Punjab government is utilizing all available resources to provide relief facilities, including tents, charpoys, and food supplies, while the top priority of the Chief Minister remains the protection of human lives and immediate public assistance.
Bokhari further stated that alongside affected citizens, livestock are also being moved to safer areas, while life-saving medical aid is being provided through “Clinics on Wheels.
” On the directions of the Chief Minister, commissioners and deputy commissioners of all districts are directly supervising relief activities.
The Information Minister criticized certain elements for spreading fake news and attempting to create unrest, saying that this is not the time for politics but for unity. She regretted that instead of showing solidarity with flood victims, a particular group is engaged in negative politics. “Whenever the nation needs unity to overcome challenges, the same group resorts to divisive tactics,” she remarked.
