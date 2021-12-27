UrduPoint.com

760,000 Patients Avail Medical Treatment Under Health Card Plus : Jhagra

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister, Tiamur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that around 760,000 patients availed health care treatment under Health Card Plus since launching of universal health insurance project in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health and Finance Minister, Tiamur Khan Jhagra on Monday said that around 760,000 patients availed health care treatment under Health Card Plus since launching of universal health insurance project in the province.

In a statement , he said that more than 66,000 patients benefited from Health Card Plus in last month of November.

The minister said that Mufti Mahmood Teaching Hospital in southern district had been registered for providing health care facilities under the health card.

He said that an average Rs 25,000 per patient was being spent by the provincial government.

He said that most of 166 hospitals registered under Health Card Plus were government hospitals and the highest number of treatments were done in these hospitals.

The Health Minister said that health care facilities under health card plus has been started in 80% district headquarters hospitals of the province.

He said that according to statistics, more than 90,000 patients got treatment through Health Card Plus in Malakand division.

He said that patients could avail free medical treatment from their choice hospital by availing health card facility.

