UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

76,031 Hajj Applications Received Under Govt Scheme

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 11:52 PM

76,031 hajj applications received under govt scheme

Over 76,031 applications have been received under Government Hajj Scheme on seventh day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ):Over 76,031 applications have been received under Government Hajj Scheme on seventh day.

According to spokesman of the ministry, the designated branches of 13 scheduled banks had received 76,031 Hajj applications under the Government Hajj Scheme till Monday evening.

The government scheme applications will be received till March 6.

This year, total 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform the sacred religious ceremony this year.The applicants must get receipt and bank stamp from the banks.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hajj Bank March From Government

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED6 million to support Ata ..

41 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia reports first COVID-19 case

56 minutes ago

WHO Director-General commends Mohamed bin Zayed fo ..

1 hour ago

Lampard to look at goalkeeper options at end of se ..

29 minutes ago

Italy's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 52 - Civil Pro ..

29 minutes ago

Modi-led ultra-nationalist Indian regime can threa ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.