76042 children to be vaccinated against polio in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) ::A five-day anti-polio campaign has been started in Tank district under which 76042 children would be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Deputy Commissioner Tank Arshad Qayum Burki, DHO Dr Shair Khan, DPO Waqar Ahmad and Commanding Officer 25 Sind Regiment officially launched the polio campaign by administering anti-polio drops to the children in District Polio Control Room, DC Office Tank on Monday.

As many as 510 polio teams have been constituted to administer anti-polio drops to the children.

The campaign would remain continued from February 21 to February 25.

Deputy Commissioner Arshad Qayum Burki said that the Pak Army, FC South and local police would provide full support during the polio campaign.

DHO Dr Shair Khan said that eradication of polio was responsibility of every citizen. He urged upon the parents to support government and get their children upto five years of age administered anti-polio drop in order to save them from permanent disability.