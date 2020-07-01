UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

761 New Cases Of COVID-19 Registered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:30 PM

761 new cases of COVID-19 registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 76, 262 after registration of 761 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday noon, the total number of deaths were reached to 1762 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 403 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura,87 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock,12 in Gujranwala, 6 in Sialkot, 7 in Narowal, 26 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 42 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 64 in Faisalabad, 9 in Chineot, 9 in Toba Tek Singh, 1in Jhang, 5 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha 4 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab,6 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,22 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Layyah, 1 in Okara, 7 in Sahiwal and 3 in Pakpatan during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department had conducted 501,509 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 27,488 confirmed cases were recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department had appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection.

The health care department had also requested the people to contact 1033 immediately, in case of coronavirus symptoms.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UPDATE on 2nd group’s departure for Manchester

11 minutes ago

Head of the MFA of Turkmenistan participated of th ..

14 minutes ago

Ex-Warlord Hekmatyar Blames Kabul for Obstructing ..

12 minutes ago

Hizb-e-Islami Will Not Join Intra-Afghan Talks Unt ..

12 minutes ago

Second group of Pak cricket squad to depart for Ma ..

12 minutes ago

Six Undocumented Migrants Killed as Boat Sinks in ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.