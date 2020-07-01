761 new cases of COVID-19 registered

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus cases in the province reached to 76, 262 after registration of 761 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday noon, the total number of deaths were reached to 1762 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 403 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore,1 in Nankana Sahib, 1 in Kasur, 7 in Sheikhupura,87 in Rawalpindi, 4 in Jehlum, 2 in Attock,12 in Gujranwala, 6 in Sialkot, 7 in Narowal, 26 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 10 in Mandi Bahauddin, 42 in Multan, 1 in Khanewal, 2 in Vehari, 64 in Faisalabad, 9 in Chineot, 9 in Toba Tek Singh, 1in Jhang, 5 in Rahimyar Khan,6 in Sargodha 4 in Mianwali, 3 in Khoshab,6 in Bahawalpur, 7 in Dera Ghazi Khan,22 in Muzaffargarh, 2 in Layyah, 1 in Okara, 7 in Sahiwal and 3 in Pakpatan during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department had conducted 501,509 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 27,488 confirmed cases were recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department had appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection.

The health care department had also requested the people to contact 1033 immediately, in case of coronavirus symptoms.