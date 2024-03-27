761 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed fine on 761 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and non-display of rate lists during the last 24 hours.
A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the magistrates inspected 10,718 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars during the last 24 hours and found 761 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.
Therefore, the price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs. 512,500 on 277 shopkeepers over profiteering and on 484 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists.
They also arrested 39 shopkeepers and sealed three shops besides getting cases registered against two shopkeepers over sheer violation of the Price Control Act, spokesman added.
