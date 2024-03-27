Open Menu

761 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

761 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The price control magistrates imposed fine on 761 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and non-display of rate lists during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the magistrates inspected 10,718 shops and stalls in various markets and bazaars during the last 24 hours and found 761 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and non-display of rate lists at conspicuous places in their shops and stalls.

Therefore, the price control magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs. 512,500 on 277 shopkeepers over profiteering and on 484 shopkeepers over non-display of rate lists.

They also arrested 39 shopkeepers and sealed three shops besides getting cases registered against two shopkeepers over sheer violation of the Price Control Act, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of Besham attack will be brought to justice swiftly: PM

40 minutes ago
 CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ ..

CJP summons full court meeting over IHC judges’ letter against interference in ..

46 minutes ago
 US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers ..

US condemns attack on convoy of Chinese engineers in Bisham

4 hours ago
 Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign ..

Ahsan for focusing on exports to increase foreign exchange reserves

4 hours ago
 Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC aga ..

Bars call meetings over judges’letter to SJC against interference in judicial ..

6 hours ago
 Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: ..

Enemy will be given strapping response to attack: Mohsin

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 March 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' ..

IHC six judges write to SJC against 'interference' in judicial matters

17 hours ago
 Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Min ..

Pakistan-China friendship unshakeable: Federal Minister for Petroleum and Energy ..

18 hours ago
 Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cu ..

Five-goal Australia, Iraq advance in Asia World Cup qualifying

18 hours ago
 29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on Apri ..

29th "Almi Mushaira" to be held in Karachi on April 20

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan