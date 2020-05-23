UrduPoint.com
762 New Cases Of Coronavirus Emerge, 14 More Patients Succumb: Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 23rd May 2020 | 08:11 PM

762 new cases of coronavirus emerge, 14 more patients succumb: Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that as many as 762 new cases of coronavirus have been detected by conducting 4336 tests while 14 more patients died during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday said that as many as 762 new cases of coronavirus have been detected by conducting 4336 tests while 14 more patients died during the last 24 hours.

This was stated by the Sindh Chief Minister in a statement issued from the CM House here.

Around 4336 samples were tested against which 762 new cases emerged. The government has conducted 153902 tests so far which resulted in 21645 cases which constituted 14 percent of the total tests.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said that 14 patients of coronavirus lost their lives taking the death to 354 which was 1.6 percent of the total patients.

He added that 155 patients were in critical condition while 34 of them have been put on the ventilators. He prayed for their early recovery.

The CM said that at present 14078 patients were under treatment, of them 12424 at home isolation, 794 at Isolation Centers and 860 or 6.2 percent at hospitals.

Talking about the patients cured today, he said 198 patients have been discharged and so far 7213 patients have recovered.

"Our recovery ratio stands at 33.4 percent," he said.

Out of 762 cases Karachi has 618 new cases. "This shows that local transmission is still spreading," the chief minister warned.

There 190 new cases in East, 115 in South, 112 in Central, 81 in Malir, 76 Korangi and 44 in the West district of Karachi.

In other districts Larkana has 20 cases, Hyderabad and Khairpur each have 15 cases, Shaheed Benazirabad eight cases, Kambar-Shdaddkot three, two each in Jacobabad and Mirpurkhas and one each in Thatta, Badin, Tharparkar and Jamshoro.

Talking about flights, the chief minister said that 28 planes right from April 18 to May 5, brought in 5051 stranded Pakistani to Karachi, of them 976 passengers were found to be positive.

The chief minister urged people of Sindh to stay home and avoid unnecessary crowding in markets and shopping malls. "This is in your [people] interest, otherwise you will be the carrier of the virus for your family," he warned.

