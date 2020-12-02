7,620 candidates to appear in written test for ATOs, constables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 7,620 candidates including 749 women will appear in written test on December 5 and 6, for the recruitment of Assistant Traffic Officers (ATO) and Constables in the district.

According to police spokesperson here on Wednesday, 1,540 candidates including 210 women will take examination for Assistant Traffic Officers, whereas, 6080 candidates including 539 women for constables.

The test for Assistant Traffic Officers will be held on December 5 at two centers--- Madina Group of Schoolsand College Saifabad, Jhang Road and Government Comprehensive High school Samanabad.

The test for constables will be held on December 6 at eight centers which include: Govt Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road, Madina Group of Schools and College Saifabad, Jhang Road, Govt Comprehensive High School Samanabad, Govt High School Manawala, Sheikhupura Road, Govt MC High School Madni Chowk Samanabad, The Summit College Jinnah Colony, Superior College City Campus Allama Iqbal Road, and Govt Farooq High School Sheikh Colony Jhumra Road.