UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

7,620 Candidates To Appear In Written Test For ATOs, Constables

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 05:50 PM

7,620 candidates to appear in written test for ATOs, constables

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :As many as 7,620 candidates including 749 women will appear in written test on December 5 and 6, for the recruitment of Assistant Traffic Officers (ATO) and Constables in the district.

According to police spokesperson here on Wednesday, 1,540 candidates including 210 women will take examination for Assistant Traffic Officers, whereas, 6080 candidates including 539 women for constables.

The test for Assistant Traffic Officers will be held on December 5 at two centers--- Madina Group of Schoolsand College Saifabad, Jhang Road and Government Comprehensive High school Samanabad.

The test for constables will be held on December 6 at eight centers which include: Govt Higher Secondary School Allama Iqbal Road, Madina Group of Schools and College Saifabad, Jhang Road, Govt Comprehensive High School Samanabad, Govt High School Manawala, Sheikhupura Road, Govt MC High School Madni Chowk Samanabad, The Summit College Jinnah Colony, Superior College City Campus Allama Iqbal Road, and Govt Farooq High School Sheikh Colony Jhumra Road.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Jhang Superior Sheikhupura December Women Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2020 draws to a close with ..

10 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi leaves LPL due to a personal "emerg ..

20 minutes ago

Wasim Akram is happy over clean-beach of Karachi

45 minutes ago

Rs 43m Suri Jamia Masjid conservation project near ..

24 minutes ago

Youth killed on road in sargodha

24 minutes ago

Dacoit's gang busted, gold ornaments and cash reco ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.