763 drug-peddlers arrested in Lahore

Lahore police, in continuation of its crackdown on drug-peddlers near the educational institutions in the city, arrested 763 accused persons

The City Division Police arrested 157, Cantt Division 143, Civil Lines Division 66, Sadar Division 166, Iqbal Town Division 103 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 128 accused during the crackdown.

Police also recovered 260kg charas, one-kg heroin, 400.5g Ice, 24kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 11kg Bhang and 6,860-litre of liquor from the arrested persons.