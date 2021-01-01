UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

76398 Covid-19 Suspects Reported In Rawalpindi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 08:27 PM

76398 Covid-19 suspects reported in Rawalpindi

Around 76398 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 11836 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 10452 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Around 76398 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 11836 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 10452 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) Punjab here on Friday,results of 1244 people were awaited while 63789 were declared negative.

"Presently 79 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 742 were quarantined in isolation at homes.

The 545 were died while only 37 more patients were reported at district centers during last 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal talking to APP said that the number of Covid cases were considerably increasing as the 2nd wave of pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan. He advised the residents to wear face masks, maintain social distance and avoid visiting crowded places.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Died Coronavirus

Recent Stories

2021 to be of investment, prosperity of country & ..

2 minutes ago

DC holds revenue khuli katchery to resolve citizen ..

2 minutes ago

Global Village lights up Dubai skies to celebrate ..

44 minutes ago

Pakistani actress Zara Albaloshi gets permanent Sa ..

2 hours ago

PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli steps down fr ..

3 hours ago

TCL and McDonald's join hands for 'Bolti Band Offe ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.