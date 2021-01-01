76398 Covid-19 suspects reported in Rawalpindi

Around 76398 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 11836 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 10452 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Around 76398 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 11836 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 10452 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR) Punjab here on Friday,results of 1244 people were awaited while 63789 were declared negative.

"Presently 79 Coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district while 742 were quarantined in isolation at homes.

The 545 were died while only 37 more patients were reported at district centers during last 24 hours, he added.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Authority Dr Faiza Kanwal talking to APP said that the number of Covid cases were considerably increasing as the 2nd wave of pandemic was more deadly compared to the previous in Pakistan. He advised the residents to wear face masks, maintain social distance and avoid visiting crowded places.