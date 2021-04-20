UrduPoint.com
764 More Persons Get Anti-COVID Jabs In 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:19 PM

The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination on Tuesday reached to 62,959 with inoculation of 764 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :The total district tally of coronavirus vaccination on Tuesday reached to 62,959 with inoculation of 764 more persons against the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Anwar Ul Haq informed this during his visit to the Corona vaccination center here at the sports complex.

He said that during the last 24 hours in its ongoing drive to check violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) at shopping centers, four shopping centers were sealed and a fine of Rs 35,500 was imposed on them.

The teams also carried out an inspection of 12 marriage halls and 68 restaurants and sealed four restaurants over the violation besides imposing a fine of Rs 21,400 on them, he added.

The DC said that the 3rd wave of the COVID-19 pandemic was more deadly than the previous in Pakistan as the number of C patients was increasing rapidly in the district.

Anwar said that if "we want to defeat the COVID-19, we must follow the SOPs regarding it, including wearing face mask, maintaining social distance and avoiding crowded places"

