76.4% of Chinese population are internet users: report

A new report shows that as of the end of June 2023, the number of Chinese internet users had reached 1.079 billion, an increase of 11.09 million since December 2022, which means more than 76.4 percent of the country's population are internet users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :A new report shows that as of the end of June 2023, the number of Chinese internet users had reached 1.079 billion, an increase of 11.09 million since December 2022, which means more than 76.4 percent of the country's population are internet users.

The report also found that Instant messaging, video streaming and short video platforms remained the top three in terms of user numbers. As of June, users of the above categories reached 1.047 billion, 1.044 billion, and 1.026 billion respectively, with user penetration rates at 97.1 percent, 96.8 percent, and 95.

2 percent in the same order.

The top three fastest-growing categories in terms of user expansion are ride-hailing services, online travel booking, and internet literature platforms, the report said. The user base for the three categories increased by 34.92 million, 30.91 million, and 35.92 million respectively, compared to December 2022. This translates to growth rates of 8.0 percent, 7.3 percent, and 7.3 percent respectively, ecns reported.

The report was released by the China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC). It also reveals the development of China's digital infrastructure and 5G industry.