765 Professional Beggars Arrested In Past One Month

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2023 | 08:21 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) In a crackdown on professional beggars, the Islamabad Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon ordered teams of Assistant Commissioners, Magistrates, and Civil Defense to take action in their respective areas and over the past month, from October 12 to November 12, these teams have arrested 765 professional beggars.

According to an ICT Spokesperson Dr Abdullah Tabasum, the beggars were arrested and transferred to the police station, while minor children were sent to the Edhi Center. The operation against beggars is ongoing under the supervision of Assistant Commissioners on a daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner's crackdown on professional beggars is a positive step towards making Islamabad a safer and more welcoming city. It is hoped that the operation will continue and that more beggars will be arrested in the coming months.

