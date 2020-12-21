UrduPoint.com
76,500 Fine Imposed Over Profiteering In City

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 02:53 PM

Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 76,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Price Control Magistrates of city district administration imposed fine amounting to Rs 76,500 on several shopkeepers over profiteering and overcharging in various parts of the provincial capital here on Monday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the Magistrates inspected around 630 points and found 43 violations. while cases were registered against two violators.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner, the price Control Magistrates were conducting raids across the city to ensure availability of edibles on government announced rates.

