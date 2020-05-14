UrduPoint.com
76,512 Families Receive Cash In Rawalpindi District Under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:13 PM

As many as 76,512 families have received Rs12,000 each cash here in Rawalpindi district under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :As many as 76,512 families have received Rs12,000 each cash here in Rawalpindi district under Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme launched by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

According to Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwaarul Haq, total 92,800 families were selected for the programme while the administration has provided cash amounting to over Rs 918.144 million to 76,512 persons.

He said, 26 centres were set up for Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan tehsil, Taxila, Murree, Kahuta, Kallar Syedan and Kotli Sattian.

He said, the poor families received cash from 26 points in Rawalpindi district while the cash was disbursed among the deserving families affected by the lockdown.

He said, 14 centres were set up in Rawalpindi city, two in Gujar Khan, three in Murree, two in Kallar Syedan, one each in Kahuta, Taxila, Wah Cantonment, Kotli Sattian and Karor.

He said, the safety and security of the Ehsaas Emergency Cash beneficiaries arriving to collect cash assistance was the top priority of the government.

To ensure coronavirus protective measures during payment operations, special disbursement arrangements were put inplace in close coordination with the authorities concerned.

Ehsaas had initiated the cash stipend payments to provide instant relief to the daily wagers whose livelihoods were badly affected. This assistance was meant to help them buy rations, he added.

