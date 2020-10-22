UrduPoint.com
76,562 Electricity Meters/ Connections Installed In PESCO During Last 6 Months: Omar Ayub KHan

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 08:38 PM

Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday a total 76,562 electricity meters/ connections installed in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during the last 6-months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub Khan on Thursday a total 76,562 electricity meters/ connections installed in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) during the last 6-months.

In a written reply to a question raised by Senator Bahramand Tangi at Senate, the minister said that special steps being taken by PESCO to control the electricity theft by removing direct hooks from its distribution system during last 6 months.

He said that a special task force was constituted at each Circle of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to clean out the 11KV feeders and remove direct hooks in hard areas with the special assistance of Police /District Administration and PESCO officials, registering FIR and arresting culprits on site.

Ombar Ayub Khan further said that installation of Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) meters to automatic and bring transparency / accountability into the meter reading / consumption of energy system, adding that AMR was introduced by USAID into the prime consumers of PESCO having 20 KW load and above, these consumers are the major contributors to the PESCO's revenue/ total collections and has brought efficiency / improvement in recovery by discouraging theft meter tempering.

The minister said that special police offices have been established in PESCO to accompany the raiding teams and arrest the culprits on site by registering FIRs and removing direct hooks.

"Switching over of manual meter reading to mobile meter reading (MMR) of domestic and commercial consumers," he said, adding that MMR reading has enabled PESCO to print the snaps of meter reading, thus eliminating the over billing and under billing complaints.

He said that replacement of bare conductor with Aerial Bundled Cable (ABC) was carried as the menace of theft is mainly caused by the loopholes in the system, the securing of the LT system is the prime priority of the PESCO management. The ABC is the major remedy in areas where rampant hooks on LT line are common.

