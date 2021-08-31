7659 Kisan cards distributed in Bahawalpur distt

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia said that the government was taking all possible steps for the promotion of agriculture and the welfare of landowners and farmers to make them helpful in stabilizing the country's economy.

He stated this in a meeting of the District Agricultural Advisory Committee in the committee room of his office here today. Chairman District Agricultural Advisory Committee Riaz Ahmad Naji, Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq, Assistant Director Agriculture Tariq Javed, officers of Water Management Department, Pest Warning Department and other concerned departments and members of Agricultural Advisory Committee were present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner said that agriculture played an important role in Pakistan's economy. Agricultural scientists and landowners should be apprised about modern agricultural techniques so agricultural production could be enhanced. He directed that farmers training programs should be conducted regularly and the officers and staff of the agriculture department should visit the field and inspect the crops. On the direction of the government, the process of registration for the issuance of Kisan Card has started and 7659 Kisan Cards have been issued.

During the meeting, Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq told about the current situation of cotton, IPM technology, pest control and cotton ginning. Different schemes of wheat, oil seeds and sugarcane were also discussed under the Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program. He told that Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program played an important role in the enhancement of crop production. He said that the clean cotton campaign was underway.

Deputy Director Agriculture Hafiz Muhammad Shafiq further said that steps were being taken to eradicate smog in the district. Chairman District Agriculture Advisory Committee Riaz Ahmad Naji apprised about the steps taken by the Punjab government for the promotion of agriculture. He asked the officers of the Agriculture Department to play their role in making the landlords and cultivators should aware of better crop yields and agricultural sciences. The meeting of the District Agriculture Task Force Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia. The Deputy Commissioner said that effective measures should be taken to eliminate adulteration of fertilizers and the sale of fertilizers should be ensured at fixed rates. In this regard, the concerned officers should work actively in the field.