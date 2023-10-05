765,900 children administered anti-polio drops in three days

As many as 297,930 more children under five year of age have been administered anti-polio drops on the third day of the drive in the district.

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) As many as 297,930 more children under five year of age have been administered anti-polio drops on the third day of the drive in the district.

Total 765,900 children have been administered anti-polio vaccination during the three days drive.

Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh while presiding over a meeting of the district polio eradication committee here on Thursday directed the quarters concerned to revisit schools and homes where children have been missed from administering polio drops due to any reason and vaccinate them.

He further directed for strict monitoring of polio teams at hospitals, health centers and transport stands.