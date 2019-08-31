767 criminals held in August in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) : Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 767 criminals from various parts of Faisalabad district during August 2019.

The police arrested 274 drug traffickers, 262 illicit weapon holders, 158 proclaimed offenders and 73 gamblers during the same period.

The police also recovered stake money of Rs 106,560, 206 pistols, 19 guns, 17 rifles, 10 Kalashnikovs, 79.983 kg hashish and 3398 liters liquor from their possession in August. Further investigation was underway.