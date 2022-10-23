'767,880 children to be vaccinated against polio virus in Sialkot'

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said on Sunday that 3-day supplementary national anti-polio campaign would be launched in the district from October 24, during which 767,880 children under five years of age would be administered vaccine.

Addressing the opening ceremony of anti-polio campaign at Primary Health Centre Maradpur, he said that following the polio virus found in sewerage water, a supplementary national anti-polio campaign was being launched in Sialkot like other 12 districts of the province.

He said that after previous campaigns, in the test of two environmental samples of Sialkot, the report of polio virus had come negative while one test was pending.

The DC said that a total of 2,878 teams were formed to protect 767,880 children under five years of age from polio virus, out of which, 2676 mobile teams would go door-to-door to administer anti-polio drops to children in four tehsils, 133 fixed teams will go to dispensaries, primary and rural health centers and hospitals, while 69 transit teams would administer polio vaccine to children at bus stands, important inter-sections and railway stations.

He said that 536 Area In-charge, 129 UCMOs would also perform duties, while assistant commissioners at the tehsil level and Deputy Commissioner at district level would review the performance of teams on a daily basis.

The Deputy Commissioner said that in 100 union councils of the district, 6,484 children of seasonal migrant families would be vaccinated on a priority basis.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi, DPO Kamran Faisal, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Rizwan Mehmood and local leaders launched the campaign by administrating ant-polio drops to children at BHU Muradpur.

CEO Health Dr Ahmed Nasir, DHO Dr Waseem Mirza, DDHO Dr Shiraz Masood andDr Shahzad Iqbal were also present on the occasion.